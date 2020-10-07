Pimco Corporate & Income Strategy Fund (PCN) To Go Ex-Dividend on October 9th

Pimco Corporate & Income Strategy Fund (NYSE:PCN) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, October 1st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 13th will be given a dividend of 0.112 per share by the investment management company on Monday, November 2nd. This represents a $1.34 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 9th.

NYSE PCN opened at $15.92 on Wednesday. Pimco Corporate & Income Strategy Fund has a 1 year low of $8.84 and a 1 year high of $20.25. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $15.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.22.

Get Pimco Corporate & Income Strategy Fund alerts:

Pimco Corporate & Income Strategy Fund Company Profile

PIMCO Corporate & Income Strategy Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests in securities of companies that operate across diversified sectors.

Further Reading: What is a CD ladder?

Receive News & Ratings for Pimco Corporate & Income Strategy Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pimco Corporate & Income Strategy Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.