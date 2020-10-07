PIMCO Corporate&Income Opportunity Fund (PTY) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.13 on November 2nd

PIMCO Corporate&Income Opportunity Fund (NYSE:PTY) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, October 1st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.13 per share by the investment management company on Monday, November 2nd. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.38%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 9th.

Shares of NYSE PTY opened at $16.64 on Wednesday. PIMCO Corporate&Income Opportunity Fund has a one year low of $9.10 and a one year high of $19.73. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.00.

About PIMCO Corporate&Income Opportunity Fund

PIMCO Corporate & Income Opportunity Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. It is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets across the globe. It invests in corporate debt obligations rated in the lowest investment grade category Baa or BBB and in the highest non-investment grade category Ba or BB.

