PIMCO Dynamic Income Fund (PDI) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.22 on November 2nd

PIMCO Dynamic Income Fund (NYSE:PDI) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, October 1st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.221 per share on Monday, November 2nd. This represents a $2.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 9th.

Shares of NYSE PDI opened at $24.68 on Wednesday. PIMCO Dynamic Income Fund has a twelve month low of $16.65 and a twelve month high of $33.90. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.09.

PIMCO Dynamic Income Fund Company Profile

PIMCO Dynamic Income Fund is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. It is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets across the globe. It invests in multiple fixed-income sectors, including non-agency residential and commercial mortgage-backed securities and below investment-grade securities.

