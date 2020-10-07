PIMCO Global StocksPLUS & Income Fund (PGP) To Go Ex-Dividend on October 9th

PIMCO Global StocksPLUS & Income Fund (NYSE:PGP) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, October 1st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.069 per share on Monday, November 2nd. This represents a $0.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 9th.

PIMCO Global StocksPLUS & Income Fund has decreased its dividend by 42.0% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

Shares of PGP stock opened at $8.39 on Wednesday. PIMCO Global StocksPLUS & Income Fund has a 1 year low of $4.51 and a 1 year high of $12.65. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $8.36 and its 200-day moving average is $8.18.

PIMCO Global StocksPLUS & Income Fund Company Profile

PIMCO Global Stocksplus & Income Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. It invests in fixed income and public equity markets across the globe. The fund uses a long/short strategy to invest in securities by using financial derivatives such as options.

