Pimco Income Strategy Fund II (PFN) To Go Ex-Dividend on October 9th

Pimco Income Strategy Fund II (NYSE:PFN) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, October 1st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.08 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, November 2nd. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 9th.

NYSE:PFN opened at $9.31 on Wednesday. Pimco Income Strategy Fund II has a one year low of $5.00 and a one year high of $10.93. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.55.

Get Pimco Income Strategy Fund II alerts:

Pimco Income Strategy Fund II Company Profile

PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. It is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It invests in securities of companies operating across the diversified sectors.

See Also: What does a hold rating mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Pimco Income Strategy Fund II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pimco Income Strategy Fund II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.