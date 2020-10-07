Pimco Municipal Income Fund II (PML) To Go Ex-Dividend on October 9th

Pimco Municipal Income Fund II (NYSE:PML) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, October 1st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.059 per share by the investment management company on Monday, November 2nd. This represents a $0.71 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.21%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 9th.

NYSE PML opened at $13.60 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.03. Pimco Municipal Income Fund II has a 1-year low of $9.12 and a 1-year high of $16.10.

About Pimco Municipal Income Fund II

PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. It invests in fixed income markets. The fund invests in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

