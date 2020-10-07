Pimco Municipal Income Fund III (PMX) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.05 on November 2nd

Pimco Municipal Income Fund III (NYSE:PMX) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, October 1st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.046 per share by the investment management company on Monday, November 2nd. This represents a $0.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.78%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 9th.

Pimco Municipal Income Fund III has decreased its dividend by 16.6% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

Shares of Pimco Municipal Income Fund III stock opened at $11.54 on Wednesday. Pimco Municipal Income Fund III has a fifty-two week low of $8.50 and a fifty-two week high of $12.96. The business’s fifty day moving average is $11.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.13.

About Pimco Municipal Income Fund III

PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in in municipal bonds that pay interest that is exempt from federal income tax.

