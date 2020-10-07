Pimco Municipal Income Fund (PMF) To Go Ex-Dividend on October 9th

Pimco Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:PMF) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, October 1st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 13th will be given a dividend of 0.054 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, November 2nd. This represents a $0.65 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 9th.

Pimco Municipal Income Fund has decreased its dividend payment by 25.5% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

NYSE PMF opened at $13.47 on Wednesday. Pimco Municipal Income Fund has a one year low of $9.13 and a one year high of $15.85. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $13.43 and a 200 day moving average of $13.05.

Pimco Municipal Income Fund Company Profile

PIMCO Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. It is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

