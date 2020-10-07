PIMCO New York Municipal Income Fund III (PNI) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.04 on November 2nd

PIMCO New York Municipal Income Fund III (NYSE:PNI) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, October 1st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 13th will be given a dividend of 0.04 per share on Monday, November 2nd. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.62%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 9th.

PIMCO New York Municipal Income Fund III stock opened at $10.39 on Wednesday. PIMCO New York Municipal Income Fund III has a fifty-two week low of $7.08 and a fifty-two week high of $12.79. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $10.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.34.

PIMCO New York Municipal Income Fund II is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in municipal bonds that pay interest that is exempt from federal, New York State, and New York City income tax.

