Pioneer Floating Rate Trust (NYSE:PHD) Plans $0.06 Monthly Dividend

Pioneer Floating Rate Trust (NYSE:PHD) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, October 5th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, October 16th will be given a dividend of 0.063 per share by the investment management company on Friday, October 30th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.40%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 15th.

Shares of PHD stock opened at $10.22 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.23. Pioneer Floating Rate Trust has a 52 week low of $5.80 and a 52 week high of $11.21.

Get Pioneer Floating Rate Trust alerts:

Pioneer Floating Rate Trust Company Profile

Pioneer Floating Rate Trust is closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Pioneer Investment Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in senior secured floating-rate loans. It benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the Barclays U.S.

Featured Article: Relative Strength Index

Receive News & Ratings for Pioneer Floating Rate Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pioneer Floating Rate Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.