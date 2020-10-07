Piper Sandler Research Analysts Increase Earnings Estimates for Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL)

Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) – Analysts at Piper Sandler raised their Q1 2021 EPS estimates for Western Alliance Bancorporation in a research note issued on Thursday, October 1st. Piper Sandler analyst B. Milsaps now expects that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $0.82 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.76. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Western Alliance Bancorporation’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.93 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $3.95 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on WAL. Citigroup cut shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $41.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. ValuEngine cut shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Western Alliance Bancorporation presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.22.

NYSE:WAL opened at $34.89 on Monday. Western Alliance Bancorporation has a 1 year low of $20.90 and a 1 year high of $58.94. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $34.57 and a 200-day moving average of $34.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.21 and a beta of 1.73.

Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.24. Western Alliance Bancorporation had a net margin of 32.82% and a return on equity of 14.37%. The company had revenue of $319.67 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $305.38 million.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 37.4% in the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 6,979 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $264,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 47.3% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 29,397 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,113,000 after buying an additional 9,442 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its position in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 2.6% during the second quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 21,167 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $802,000 after buying an additional 530 shares in the last quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel grew its position in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 12.6% during the second quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel now owns 13,441 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $509,000 after buying an additional 1,501 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 1.9% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 749,430 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,381,000 after buying an additional 13,705 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.14% of the company’s stock.

Western Alliance Bancorporation Company Profile

Western Alliance Bancorporation operates as the holding company for Western Alliance Bank that provides various banking products and related services primarily in Arizona, California, and Nevada. The company offers deposit products, including checking accounts, savings accounts, and money market accounts, as well as fixed-rate and fixed maturity certificates of deposit accounts.

