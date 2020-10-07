Piper Sandler Weighs in on ANGI Homeservices Inc’s Q1 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:ANGI)

ANGI Homeservices Inc (NASDAQ:ANGI) – Investment analysts at Piper Sandler issued their Q1 2021 EPS estimates for shares of ANGI Homeservices in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, October 1st. Piper Sandler analyst T. Champion anticipates that the technology company will post earnings per share of ($0.01) for the quarter. Piper Sandler currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for ANGI Homeservices’ Q3 2021 earnings at $0.04 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.00 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.17 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $0.39 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.57 EPS.

Get ANGI Homeservices alerts:

ANGI Homeservices (NASDAQ:ANGI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The technology company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.03. ANGI Homeservices had a return on equity of 1.65% and a net margin of 1.55%. The firm had revenue of $375.06 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $364.45 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.01 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. BidaskClub lowered ANGI Homeservices from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 17th. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of ANGI Homeservices in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on ANGI Homeservices from $11.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. TheStreet downgraded ANGI Homeservices from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Monday, September 21st. Finally, Benchmark lifted their price objective on ANGI Homeservices from $12.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 17th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.53.

Shares of ANGI opened at $12.29 on Monday. ANGI Homeservices has a 12-month low of $4.10 and a 12-month high of $17.05. The company has a quick ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 307.33 and a beta of 2.17. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $12.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.03.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ANGI. Parametrica Management Ltd acquired a new position in ANGI Homeservices during the 1st quarter worth $72,000. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in ANGI Homeservices by 1,278.2% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 16,538 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 15,338 shares in the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co lifted its holdings in ANGI Homeservices by 22.6% during the 1st quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 26,235 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $138,000 after buying an additional 4,832 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in ANGI Homeservices during the 1st quarter worth $146,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. acquired a new position in ANGI Homeservices during the 1st quarter worth $200,000. 19.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other ANGI Homeservices news, Director Bowman Angela R. Hicks sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.19, for a total transaction of $121,900.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 348,606 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,249,507.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Bowman Angela R. Hicks sold 16,918 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.25, for a total value of $274,917.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 403,606 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,558,597.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,509,931 shares of company stock worth $21,590,520 over the last three months. 17.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About ANGI Homeservices

ANGI Homeservices Inc operates a digital marketplace for home services, connecting millions of homeowners with home service professionals in North America and Europe. Its HomeAdvisor digital marketplace service connects consumers with service professionals for home repair, maintenance, and improvement projects, as well as provides consumers with tools and resources to help them find local, pre-screened, and customer-rated service professionals.

Featured Article: Management Fee

Receive News & Ratings for ANGI Homeservices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ANGI Homeservices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.