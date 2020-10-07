Planet 13 (OTCMKTS:PLNHF) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Canaccord Genuity

Planet 13 (OTCMKTS:PLNHF)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by research analysts at Canaccord Genuity in a research note issued on Wednesday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $5.50 price target on the stock. Canaccord Genuity’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 86.44% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, Northland Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $3.00 price target on shares of Planet 13 in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd.

Get Planet 13 alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS PLNHF opened at $2.95 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.00. Planet 13 has a fifty-two week low of $0.63 and a fifty-two week high of $4.19.

About Planet 13

Planet 13 Holdings Inc, a cannabis company, cultivates, produces, and distributes medical and recreational cannabis in Nevada, the United States. It also operates dispensaries that provide recreational cannabis, cannabis extracts, and infused products. In addition, the company sells its products online.

See Also: Average Daily Trade Volume – ADTV

Receive News & Ratings for Planet 13 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Planet 13 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.