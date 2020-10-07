Plug Power Inc (NASDAQ:PLUG) COO Sells $1,166,662.00 in Stock

Plug Power Inc (NASDAQ:PLUG) COO Keith Schmid sold 83,333 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.00, for a total transaction of $1,166,662.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 439,553 shares in the company, valued at $6,153,742. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Keith Schmid also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, September 21st, Keith Schmid sold 200,000 shares of Plug Power stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.00, for a total transaction of $2,600,000.00.

PLUG opened at $16.23 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -52.35 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $12.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.62. Plug Power Inc has a twelve month low of $2.43 and a twelve month high of $16.50.

Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The electronics maker reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $68.07 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $56.51 million. Plug Power had a negative net margin of 33.33% and a negative return on equity of 70.36%. The company’s revenue was up 18.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.08) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Plug Power Inc will post -0.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PLUG has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Plug Power from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, September 25th. Roth Capital raised their price objective on shares of Plug Power from $6.00 to $12.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. Odeon Capital Group initiated coverage on shares of Plug Power in a report on Tuesday, August 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on shares of Plug Power from $7.00 to $8.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on shares of Plug Power in a report on Thursday, July 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Plug Power presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $9.88.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of PLUG. Robecosam AG purchased a new position in Plug Power during the second quarter valued at approximately $32,922,000. Driehaus Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Plug Power during the first quarter valued at approximately $10,773,000. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. grew its stake in Plug Power by 239.2% during the second quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 2,569,314 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $21,094,000 after acquiring an additional 1,811,793 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Plug Power by 30.1% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,707,954 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $23,746,000 after acquiring an additional 1,551,234 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Plug Power by 124.2% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,658,254 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $21,825,000 after acquiring an additional 1,472,512 shares in the last quarter. 44.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Plug Power

Plug Power Inc, an alternative energy technology provider, engages in the design, development, manufacture, and commercialization of hydrogen and fuel cell systems for the material handling and stationary power markets primarily in North America and Europe. It focuses on proton exchange membrane (PEM) fuel cell and fuel processing technologies, fuel cell/battery hybrid technologies, and related hydrogen storage and dispensing infrastructure.

