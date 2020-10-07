Polaris Industries (NYSE:PII) Stock Rating Upgraded by Robert W. Baird

Polaris Industries (NYSE:PII) was upgraded by equities researchers at Robert W. Baird from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note issued on Monday, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm presently has a $122.00 target price on the stock. Robert W. Baird’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 20.29% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Wedbush upped their price target on Polaris Industries from $106.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. KeyCorp upped their price target on Polaris Industries from $90.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Lake Street Capital upped their price target on Polaris Industries from $107.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Northcoast Research restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Polaris Industries in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Longbow Research upgraded Polaris Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $114.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Polaris Industries presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $101.13.

PII stock opened at $101.42 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85. The company has a market capitalization of $6.22 billion, a PE ratio of -111.45 and a beta of 2.12. Polaris Industries has a 12-month low of $37.35 and a 12-month high of $110.30. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $97.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $84.81.

Polaris Industries (NYSE:PII) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.70. The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.37 billion. Polaris Industries had a positive return on equity of 32.38% and a negative net margin of 0.83%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.73 EPS. Research analysts predict that Polaris Industries will post 6.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Scott W. Wine sold 90,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.23, for a total transaction of $9,740,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 464,355 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,257,141.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Christopher Musso sold 3,773 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.00, for a total value of $399,938.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 31,374 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,325,644. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 168,016 shares of company stock valued at $18,084,614 over the last ninety days. 3.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Psagot Investment House Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Polaris Industries during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Campbell Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Polaris Industries during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $74,000. AJO LP purchased a new position in shares of Polaris Industries during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $117,000. Exane Derivatives increased its stake in Polaris Industries by 127.2% in the 3rd quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 1,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,000 after purchasing an additional 878 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Islay Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Polaris Industries in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $148,000. 73.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Polaris Industries Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets power sports vehicles worldwide. It operates in five segments: ORV/Snowmobiles, Motorcycles, Global Adjacent Markets, Aftermarket, and Boats. The company offers off-road vehicles (ORVs), including all-terrain vehicles and side-by-side vehicles; snowmobiles and snow bike conversion kit systems; motorcycles; low emission, light duty hauling, passenger, and industrial vehicles; and boats.

