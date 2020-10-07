Preferred Bank (NASDAQ:PFBC) to Post Q1 2021 Earnings of $1.11 Per Share, Piper Sandler Forecasts

Preferred Bank (NASDAQ:PFBC) – Equities research analysts at Piper Sandler cut their Q1 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Preferred Bank in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, October 1st. Piper Sandler analyst N. Cucharale now anticipates that the bank will post earnings per share of $1.11 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.13. Piper Sandler has a “Overweight” rating and a $37.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on PFBC. BidaskClub cut shares of Preferred Bank from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 2nd. Raymond James reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Preferred Bank in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Preferred Bank from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, July 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.33.

PFBC stock opened at $33.54 on Monday. Preferred Bank has a 52-week low of $20.04 and a 52-week high of $64.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $35.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $36.65. The company has a market capitalization of $504.78 million, a P/E ratio of 7.08 and a beta of 1.39.

Preferred Bank (NASDAQ:PFBC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 21st. The bank reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $43.61 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.39 million. Preferred Bank had a net margin of 31.17% and a return on equity of 15.03%.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 7th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.58%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 6th. Preferred Bank’s payout ratio is currently 22.94%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in Preferred Bank during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Preferred Bank by 39.6% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 956 shares of the bank’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 271 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Preferred Bank during the second quarter worth $163,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of Preferred Bank by 78.1% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,531 shares of the bank’s stock worth $187,000 after purchasing an additional 2,426 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its position in shares of Preferred Bank by 42.6% during the first quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 6,677 shares of the bank’s stock worth $226,000 after purchasing an additional 1,996 shares during the last quarter. 78.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Preferred Bank Company Profile

Preferred Bank provides various commercial banking products and services to small and mid-sized businesses and their owners, entrepreneurs, real estate developers and investors, professionals, and high net worth individuals in the United States. The company accepts checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts; fixed-rate and fixed maturity retail, and non-retail certificates of deposit; and individual retirement accounts.

