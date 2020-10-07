Premier (NASDAQ:PINC) Earns Buy Rating from Raymond James

Premier (NASDAQ:PINC)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at Raymond James in a research report issued on Wednesday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

PINC has been the topic of several other reports. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Premier from $37.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. Benchmark cut shares of Premier from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Premier from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. SVB Leerink lowered their target price on Premier from $42.00 to $39.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 26th. Finally, Guggenheim upgraded Premier from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, August 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.33.

Shares of NASDAQ PINC opened at $33.72 on Wednesday. Premier has a twelve month low of $27.11 and a twelve month high of $39.70. The company has a market cap of $4.11 billion, a PE ratio of -5.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.20. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $32.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Premier (NASDAQ:PINC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 25th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by ($0.03). Premier had a negative return on equity of 475.26% and a negative net margin of 4.13%. The business had revenue of $342.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $314.60 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.68 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Premier will post 2.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director William E. Mayer sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.80, for a total transaction of $127,200.00. Also, SVP David Alfred Hargraves sold 1,680 shares of Premier stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.36, for a total transaction of $54,364.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 28,936 shares in the company, valued at $936,368.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 17.67% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Premier by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,520,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,524,000 after purchasing an additional 213,197 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in Premier by 3.2% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,388,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $209,027,000 after acquiring an additional 197,208 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its stake in Premier by 23.5% during the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 3,404,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,407,000 after acquiring an additional 647,730 shares in the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. raised its stake in Premier by 60.8% during the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 2,187,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,177,000 after acquiring an additional 827,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Premier by 177.9% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,681,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,016,000 after acquiring an additional 1,076,477 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.92% of the company’s stock.

Premier Company Profile

Premier, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a healthcare improvement company in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Supply Chain Services and Performance Services. The Supply Chain Services segment offers its members with access to a range of products and services, including medical and surgical products, pharmaceuticals, laboratory supplies, capital equipment, information technology, facilities and construction, and food and nutritional products, as well as purchased services, such as clinical engineering and document shredding services and software-as-a-service informatics products.

