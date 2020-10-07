Premium Brands Holdings Corp (OTCMKTS:PRBZF) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Premium Brands Holdings Corp (OTCMKTS:PRBZF) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $97.75.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. TD Securities upgraded Premium Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. Scotiabank increased their target price on Premium Brands from $115.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Premium Brands from $96.00 to $95.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st.

Get Premium Brands alerts:

PRBZF opened at $73.25 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $73.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $64.21. Premium Brands has a 12-month low of $43.46 and a 12-month high of $76.14.

Premium Brands Company Profile

Premium Brands Holdings Corporation, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes food products primarily in Canada and the United States. It operates in two segments, Specialty Foods and Premium Food Distribution. The company provides meat products and snacks, deli products, beef jerky and halal, sandwiches, pastries, specialty and gourmet products, salads and kettle products, entres, panini, wraps, subs, hamburgers, burgers, muffins, breads, and baking and sushi products.

See Also: How does equity income fit into an investing strategy?

Receive News & Ratings for Premium Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Premium Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.