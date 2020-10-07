Private Asset Management Inc. Acquires Shares of 1,534 Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Private Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 1,534 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $254,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Orrstown Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $848,000. First Hawaiian Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 63.7% in the 3rd quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 4,786 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $794,000 after buying an additional 1,862 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 4,087 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $678,000 after buying an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co. now owns 7,811 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,295,000 after buying an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 154,351 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $25,599,000 after buying an additional 5,057 shares in the last quarter. 74.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of LOW opened at $164.99 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $162.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $130.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.64. The company has a market capitalization of $124.69 billion, a PE ratio of 21.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.48. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $60.00 and a 52-week high of $171.72.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 19th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.95 by $0.80. The business had revenue of $27.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.24 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 7.12% and a return on equity of 228.17%. The business’s revenue was up 30.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.15 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 8.48 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 21st will be issued a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 20th. This is an increase from Lowe’s Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.46%.

In other Lowe’s Companies news, EVP Ross W. Mccanless sold 62,838 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.33, for a total transaction of $10,577,520.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 72,967 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,282,535.11. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on LOW. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Lowe’s Companies from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $187.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, August 24th. Truist Securiti upped their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $135.00 to $178.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $149.00 to $176.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 20th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $160.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 25th. Finally, BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research note on Monday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $159.00 price target for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $166.82.

Lowe’s Companies Company Profile

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products in various categories, such as lumber and building materials, appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, tools and hardware, fashion fixtures, rough plumbing and electrical, paint, millwork, lawn and garden, flooring, and kitchens.

