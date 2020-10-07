Prospero Silver Corp. (CVE:PSL) Director Sells C$12,950.00 in Stock

Prospero Silver Corp. (CVE:PSL) Director William Murray sold 70,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.19, for a total transaction of C$12,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 439,200 shares in the company, valued at C$81,252.

PSL opened at C$0.19 on Wednesday. Prospero Silver Corp. has a twelve month low of C$0.10 and a twelve month high of C$0.55. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$0.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.72 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.27.

About Prospero Silver

Prospero Silver Corp., and its subsidiaries, acquires, explores for, and develops mineral properties in Mexico. The company primarily explores for gold, silver, precious, and base metal deposits. It holds interests in the El Petate, Santa Maria del Oro, Pachuca SE, Bermudez, Buenavista, Baborigame, Florida, Ocampo, and Quiporito properties located in Mexico.

