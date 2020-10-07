Provident Financial Services’ (PFS) Hold Rating Reiterated at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada reissued their hold rating on shares of Provident Financial Services (NYSE:PFS) in a report released on Sunday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports.

PFS has been the topic of a number of other reports. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Provident Financial Services from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 28th. ValuEngine raised shares of Provident Financial Services from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, September 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Provident Financial Services from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Saturday, July 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $20.50.

Shares of PFS stock opened at $12.98 on Friday. Provident Financial Services has a 52-week low of $9.05 and a 52-week high of $25.49. The stock has a market cap of $855.05 million, a PE ratio of 9.69 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $12.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.28.

Provident Financial Services (NYSE:PFS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The savings and loans company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.07. Provident Financial Services had a net margin of 20.60% and a return on equity of 6.15%. The firm had revenue of $84.19 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $86.27 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.38 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Provident Financial Services will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP John R. Kamin sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.41, for a total transaction of $53,640.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,484 shares in the company, valued at $113,770.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its holdings in shares of Provident Financial Services by 256.7% during the first quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 85,000 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $1,093,000 after acquiring an additional 61,172 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd increased its stake in Provident Financial Services by 84.3% in the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 193,118 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $2,791,000 after buying an additional 88,355 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Provident Financial Services by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,103,187 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $14,187,000 after buying an additional 46,397 shares during the last quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI increased its stake in Provident Financial Services by 10.5% in the 2nd quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 57,890 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $837,000 after buying an additional 5,515 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC acquired a new stake in Provident Financial Services in the 2nd quarter valued at $145,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.59% of the company’s stock.

Provident Financial Services Company Profile

Provident Financial Services, Inc operates as the holding company for Provident Bank that provides various banking services to individuals, families, and businesses in the United States. The company's deposit products include savings, checking, interest-bearing checking, money market deposit, and certificate of deposit accounts, as well as IRA, and KEOGH products.

