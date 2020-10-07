PTON Reaches One Day Volume of $45.00 (PTON)

PTON (CURRENCY:PTON) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on October 7th. In the last seven days, PTON has traded down 22.8% against the dollar. PTON has a market capitalization of $204,214.24 and approximately $45.00 worth of PTON was traded on exchanges in the last day. One PTON token can currently be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges including Bilaxy, Bittrex and IDCM.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009414 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002318 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $27.44 or 0.00258135 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.77 or 0.00035465 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.84 or 0.00083136 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $158.72 or 0.01493059 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0253 or 0.00000238 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0721 or 0.00000679 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $16.65 or 0.00156582 BTC.

About PTON

PTON’s total supply is 23,200,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 14,950,794,349 tokens. PTON’s official Twitter account is @foresting_io. The official message board for PTON is blog.naver.com/forestingnetwork. The Reddit community for PTON is /r/ForestingHQ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. PTON’s official website is foresting.io.

PTON Token Trading

PTON can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bilaxy, Bittrex and IDCM. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PTON directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PTON should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy PTON using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

