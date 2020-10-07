Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) Downgraded to “Underperform” at Raymond James

Raymond James downgraded shares of Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) from a market perform rating to an underperform rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Public Storage from $201.00 to $200.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 19th. Argus cut Public Storage from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, June 19th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Public Storage from $218.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Public Storage in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. They set a sell rating and a $175.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised Public Storage from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $203.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, September 21st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Public Storage currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $221.17.

NYSE PSA opened at $228.29 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $215.99 and a 200-day moving average of $198.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.08 and a beta of 0.14. Public Storage has a 52 week low of $155.37 and a 52 week high of $249.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 3.21 and a current ratio of 3.21.

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.52 by ($1.11). The firm had revenue of $709.29 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $709.42 million. Public Storage had a net margin of 48.65% and a return on equity of 28.12%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.64 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Public Storage will post 10.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th were issued a dividend of $2.00 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 14th. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.50%. Public Storage’s dividend payout ratio is presently 74.42%.

In other news, Director Uri P. Harkham sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.98, for a total value of $401,960.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 167 shares in the company, valued at $33,563.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Tamara Hughes Gustavson purchased 37,031 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $217.65 per share, for a total transaction of $8,059,797.15. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 16,859,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,669,524,587.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 13.78% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Enterprise Financial Services Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Public Storage by 163.3% in the first quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp now owns 208 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of Public Storage by 58.0% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 207 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Watson Rebecca acquired a new stake in shares of Public Storage in the second quarter valued at about $49,000. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC increased its position in shares of Public Storage by 767.7% in the first quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 269 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Public Storage in the second quarter valued at about $66,000. Institutional investors own 79.01% of the company’s stock.

About Public Storage

Public Storage, a member of the S&P 500 and FT Global 500, is a REIT that primarily acquires, develops, owns and operates self-storage facilities. At March 31, 2019, we had: (i) interests in 2,444 self-storage facilities located in 38 states with approximately 164 million net rentable square feet in the United States, (ii) an approximate 35% common equity interest in Shurgard Self Storage SA (Euronext Brussels:SHUR) which owned 231 self-storage facilities located in seven Western European nations with approximately 13 million net rentable square feet operated under the Shurgard brand and (iii) an approximate 42% common equity interest in PS Business Parks, Inc (NYSE:PSB) which owned and operated approximately 28 million rentable square feet of commercial space at March 31, 2019.

