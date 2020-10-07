Q1 2021 Earnings Forecast for The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG) Issued By Truist Securiti

The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG) – Stock analysts at Truist Securiti issued their Q1 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of The Ensign Group in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, October 1st. Truist Securiti analyst D. Macdonald forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.79 for the quarter. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for The Ensign Group’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.79 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.78 EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at $0.80 EPS.

Get The Ensign Group alerts:

The Ensign Group (NASDAQ:ENSG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $584.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $573.24 million. The Ensign Group had a return on equity of 20.42% and a net margin of 5.81%.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on the company. SunTrust Banks upped their target price on The Ensign Group from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 11th. BidaskClub raised The Ensign Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 8th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 price target on shares of The Ensign Group in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised The Ensign Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $65.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.43.

Shares of ENSG stock opened at $57.29 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $56.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $45.20. The Ensign Group has a 1-year low of $24.06 and a 1-year high of $60.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.08 billion, a PE ratio of 23.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be given a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.35%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 29th. The Ensign Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.57%.

In other news, COO Spencer Burton sold 3,000 shares of The Ensign Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.61, for a total value of $166,830.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 26,720 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,485,899.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Daren Shaw sold 2,788 shares of The Ensign Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.20, for a total value of $165,049.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 44,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,612,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 11,771 shares of company stock valued at $634,843. 6.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in The Ensign Group by 1.2% during the second quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 22,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $955,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of The Ensign Group by 1.5% during the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 20,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $848,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA lifted its holdings in shares of The Ensign Group by 75.5% during the second quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 832 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 358 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado lifted its holdings in shares of The Ensign Group by 6.1% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 7,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $277,000 after purchasing an additional 421 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Ensign Group by 0.8% during the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 57,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,407,000 after purchasing an additional 472 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.68% of the company’s stock.

The Ensign Group Company Profile

The Ensign Group, Inc provides health care services in the post-acute care continuum and other ancillary businesses. The company operates in three segments: Transitional and Skilled Services; Assisted and Independent Living Services; and Home Health and Hospice Services. The Transitional and Skilled Services segment offers a range of medical, nursing, rehabilitative, and pharmacy services, as well as routine services, such as daily dietary, social, and recreational services to Medicaid, private pay, managed care, and Medicare payors.

Featured Article: Price to Earnings Ratio (PE) Basics



Receive News & Ratings for The Ensign Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Ensign Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.