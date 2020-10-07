Q1 2021 EPS Estimates for SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) Reduced by Analyst

SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) – Investment analysts at Oppenheimer reduced their Q1 2021 EPS estimates for shares of SEI Investments in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, September 30th. Oppenheimer analyst O. Lau now anticipates that the asset manager will earn $0.80 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.81. Oppenheimer has a “Outperform” rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for SEI Investments’ Q3 2021 earnings at $0.88 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $3.40 EPS.

SEIC has been the subject of a number of other reports. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of SEI Investments in a report on Monday, August 10th. TheStreet lowered shares of SEI Investments from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of SEI Investments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $53.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. BidaskClub lowered shares of SEI Investments from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of SEI Investments in a research note on Tuesday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $63.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.00.

Shares of SEIC opened at $53.32 on Monday. SEI Investments has a 1 year low of $35.40 and a 1 year high of $69.61. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $51.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $51.82. The firm has a market cap of $7.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.23.

SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 22nd. The asset manager reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.68. SEI Investments had a net margin of 28.47% and a return on equity of 27.38%. The business had revenue of $400.65 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $403.16 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.82 earnings per share.

In other news, major shareholder Alfred P. West, Jr. sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.06, for a total transaction of $1,752,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,546,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $477,921,668.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Dennis Mcgonigle sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.60, for a total value of $1,032,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 592,534 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,574,754.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 23.86% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FMR LLC increased its stake in SEI Investments by 19.9% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 211,097 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $11,030,000 after purchasing an additional 35,067 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in SEI Investments during the first quarter worth about $1,155,000. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado grew its position in SEI Investments by 31.8% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 18,701 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $867,000 after buying an additional 4,516 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in SEI Investments by 22.0% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 7,327 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $339,000 after purchasing an additional 1,323 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in SEI Investments by 26.8% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 300,218 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $13,912,000 after purchasing an additional 63,543 shares during the period. 70.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SEI Investments Company is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides wealth management, retirement and investment solutions, asset management, asset administration, investment processing outsourcing solutions, financial services, and investment advisory services to its clients.

