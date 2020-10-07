Q2 2021 EPS Estimates for Conagra Brands Inc Lowered by Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:CAG)

Conagra Brands Inc (NYSE:CAG) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group decreased their Q2 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Conagra Brands in a research report issued on Thursday, October 1st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst R. Dickerson now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.73 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.74. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating and a $41.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Conagra Brands’ Q4 2021 earnings at $0.50 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $2.50 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.61 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.79 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $2.68 EPS and Q1 2023 earnings at $0.65 EPS.

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 6th. The company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $2.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.61 billion. Conagra Brands had a net margin of 8.77% and a return on equity of 15.77%. The firm’s revenue was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.43 earnings per share.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on CAG. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Conagra Brands from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Conagra Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Conagra Brands from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Conagra Brands from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Conagra Brands from $36.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.07.

Shares of Conagra Brands stock opened at $36.85 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.86. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $36.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.50. Conagra Brands has a 52 week low of $22.83 and a 52 week high of $39.34.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 2nd will be issued a $0.275 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 30th. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.99%. This is an increase from Conagra Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Conagra Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.28%.

In other Conagra Brands news, EVP David Biegger sold 33,634 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.66, for a total value of $1,266,656.44. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 66,697 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,511,809.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Colleen Batcheler sold 41,165 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.52, for a total value of $1,544,510.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 169,874 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,373,672.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 134,668 shares of company stock valued at $4,968,374. 2.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Atria Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Conagra Brands during the 2nd quarter worth $1,286,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new position in shares of Conagra Brands during the 2nd quarter worth $8,546,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Conagra Brands during the 2nd quarter worth $2,888,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Conagra Brands by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 725,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,528,000 after buying an additional 15,314 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB acquired a new position in shares of Conagra Brands during the 2nd quarter worth $3,753,000. 81.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Conagra Brands Company Profile

Conagra Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company in North America. The company operates through Grocery & Snacks, Refrigerated & Frozen, International, and Foodservice segments. The Grocery & Snacks segment primarily offers shelf stable food products in various retail channels in the United States.

