Q3 2020 Earnings Estimate for Watsco Inc (NYSE:WSO) Issued By William Blair

Watsco Inc (NYSE:WSO) – Investment analysts at William Blair increased their Q3 2020 earnings estimates for shares of Watsco in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, October 6th. William Blair analyst R. Merkel now forecasts that the construction company will post earnings per share of $2.50 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $2.30. William Blair also issued estimates for Watsco’s FY2021 earnings at $6.85 EPS.

Several other research firms have also commented on WSO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Watsco from $127.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. Vertical Research lowered Watsco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. Seaport Global Securities restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Watsco in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Watsco from $146.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Watsco from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $260.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Watsco has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $183.83.

NYSE:WSO opened at $232.41 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 2.55 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.10 and a beta of 0.78. Watsco has a one year low of $132.97 and a one year high of $249.30. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $237.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $193.24.

Watsco (NYSE:WSO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The construction company reported $2.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.88 by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.31 billion. Watsco had a return on equity of 13.38% and a net margin of 4.77%. The company’s revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.40 EPS.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of WSO. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of Watsco by 46.5% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 654,189 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $103,382,000 after purchasing an additional 207,597 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Watsco by 21.6% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,074,217 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $190,888,000 after purchasing an additional 190,819 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in shares of Watsco by 137.6% during the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 297,422 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $52,106,000 after purchasing an additional 172,250 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Watsco by 313.0% during the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 224,367 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $40,420,000 after purchasing an additional 170,043 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Watsco by 11.8% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,232,699 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $219,052,000 after acquiring an additional 129,706 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.54% of the company’s stock.

In other Watsco news, Director George Sape sold 9,667 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.25, for a total value of $2,274,161.75. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 7,471 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,757,552.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 13.15% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 15th will be paid a $1.775 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 14th. This represents a $7.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.05%. Watsco’s payout ratio is presently 109.23%.

About Watsco

Watsco, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes air conditioning, heating, and refrigeration equipment; and related parts and supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and Puerto Rico. It offers residential ducted and ductless air conditioners; gas, electric, and oil furnaces; commercial air conditioning and heating equipment systems; and other specialized equipment.

