Q3 2020 Earnings Forecast for Progressive Corp (NYSE:PGR) Issued By William Blair

Progressive Corp (NYSE:PGR) – William Blair raised their Q3 2020 EPS estimates for shares of Progressive in a research report issued on Monday, October 5th. William Blair analyst A. Klauber now forecasts that the insurance provider will post earnings of $1.71 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $1.46. William Blair also issued estimates for Progressive’s Q4 2020 earnings at $1.68 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $1.92 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.72 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $7.10 EPS.

Progressive (NYSE:PGR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 15th. The insurance provider reported $1.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.10. Progressive had a return on equity of 29.04% and a net margin of 10.85%. The business had revenue of $10.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.72 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.66 EPS. Progressive’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on PGR. ValuEngine upgraded Progressive from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. Piper Sandler cut Progressive from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $88.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. Benchmark cut shares of Progressive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Progressive from $94.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank boosted their price objective on shares of Progressive from $95.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Progressive currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $89.08.

NYSE:PGR opened at $95.12 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $93.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $83.43. Progressive has a 1 year low of $62.18 and a 1 year high of $97.81. The company has a current ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock has a market cap of $55.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.78, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.54.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 7th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 6th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.42%. Progressive’s payout ratio is currently 5.95%.

In other news, CMO M Jeffrey Charney sold 11,955 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.70, for a total value of $1,048,453.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 129,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,374,953.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO John P. Sauerland sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.85, for a total transaction of $1,287,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 317,326 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,242,437.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 108,591 shares of company stock worth $10,012,980 over the last ninety days. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Blue Square Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Progressive during the second quarter worth $25,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Progressive by 62.8% during the 2nd quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 389 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Balentine LLC acquired a new stake in Progressive during the first quarter worth approximately $45,000. Enterprise Financial Services Corp increased its holdings in Progressive by 294.1% in the first quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp now owns 670 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WASHINGTON TRUST Co lifted its stake in Progressive by 180.0% in the second quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 966 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 621 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.93% of the company’s stock.

About Progressive

The Progressive Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides personal and commercial auto insurance, residential property insurance, and other specialty property-casualty insurance and related services primarily in the United States. Its Personal Lines segment writes insurance for personal autos, and recreational and other vehicles.

