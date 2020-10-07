Q3 2020 EPS Estimates for Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) Raised by Analyst

Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group boosted their Q3 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Mastercard in a research note issued to investors on Friday, October 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst T. Williams now anticipates that the credit services provider will post earnings per share of $1.63 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.56. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Hold” rating and a $330.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Mastercard’s FY2020 earnings at $6.49 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $7.93 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $2.54 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $9.75 EPS.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on MA. Truist upped their price target on shares of Mastercard from $375.00 to $415.00 in a report on Friday, August 28th. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Mastercard in a report on Friday, July 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Daiwa Capital Markets reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $314.00 price target on shares of Mastercard in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Mastercard from $315.00 to $369.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 17th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Mastercard from $300.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $347.81.

NYSE MA opened at $337.43 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $339.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $299.72. Mastercard has a 52 week low of $199.99 and a 52 week high of $367.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92. The stock has a market cap of $337.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.67, a PEG ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.11.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The credit services provider reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.21. Mastercard had a net margin of 45.12% and a return on equity of 129.52%. The business had revenue of $3.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.26 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.89 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 9th. Investors of record on Friday, October 9th will be given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 8th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.47%. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.59%.

In other Mastercard news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 68,670 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $293.60, for a total value of $20,161,512.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 110,345,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,397,536,862.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard Haythornthwaite sold 6,583 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $328.87, for a total transaction of $2,164,951.21. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 27,432 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,021,561.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 538,145 shares of company stock valued at $165,428,390 in the last quarter. 3.79% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in Mastercard by 146.6% during the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 4,398,140 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,287,820,000 after buying an additional 2,614,737 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Mastercard in the 1st quarter valued at about $53,522,000. Capital International Investors increased its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 44.2% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 3,431,966 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $829,028,000 after purchasing an additional 1,052,440 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 13,617,293 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $4,026,634,000 after purchasing an additional 767,923 shares during the period. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P increased its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 4,274.2% in the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 377,976 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $91,304,000 after purchasing an additional 369,335 shares during the period. 73.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Mastercard

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

