Q3 2020 EPS Estimates for Safehold Inc (NYSE:SAFE) Reduced by Truist Securiti

Safehold Inc (NYSE:SAFE) – Equities research analysts at Truist Securiti decreased their Q3 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Safehold in a note issued to investors on Sunday, October 4th. Truist Securiti analyst K. Kim now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.26 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.28. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Safehold’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.27 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $1.14 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $1.23 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $1.54 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $1.77 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $1.95 EPS.

SAFE has been the subject of several other research reports. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Safehold in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price target for the company. Mizuho upgraded Safehold from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, July 27th. TheStreet raised Safehold from a “c-” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, June 22nd. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Safehold in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $80.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Safehold from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.17.

Safehold stock opened at $65.60 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $57.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $54.75. Safehold has a 12-month low of $31.83 and a 12-month high of $67.24. The stock has a market cap of $3.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.60 and a beta of -0.41.

Safehold (NYSE:SAFE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.04). Safehold had a return on equity of 4.48% and a net margin of 35.95%. The company had revenue of $37.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.64 million.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SAFE. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in Safehold by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,466,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,795,000 after purchasing an additional 52,291 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Safehold by 20.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,828,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,113,000 after acquiring an additional 312,647 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Safehold by 7.7% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 484,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,563,000 after acquiring an additional 34,628 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Safehold by 34.0% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 410,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,019,000 after acquiring an additional 104,265 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Safehold by 25.4% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 197,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,501,000 after purchasing an additional 40,060 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.57% of the company’s stock.

In other Safehold news, major shareholder Istar Inc. bought 4,948 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 19th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $50.52 per share, with a total value of $249,972.96. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 33,555,535 shares in the company, valued at $1,695,225,628.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Dean S. Adler sold 18,556 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.79, for a total transaction of $998,127.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 106,751 shares of company stock valued at $5,837,967 and have sold 292,030 shares valued at $15,105,785. Company insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.162 per share. This represents a $0.65 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 29th. Safehold’s payout ratio is 73.03%.

Safehold Inc (NYSE: SAFE) is revolutionizing real estate ownership by providing a new and better way for owners to unlock the value of the land beneath their buildings. Through its modern ground lease capital solution, Safehold helps owners of high quality multifamily, office, industrial, hospitality and mixed-use properties in major markets throughout the United States generate higher returns with less risk.

