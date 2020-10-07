Q3 2020 EPS Estimates for Simon Property Group Inc Reduced by Analyst (NYSE:SPG)

Simon Property Group Inc (NYSE:SPG) – Stock analysts at Truist Securiti dropped their Q3 2020 EPS estimates for shares of Simon Property Group in a note issued to investors on Sunday, October 4th. Truist Securiti analyst K. Kim now expects that the real estate investment trust will post earnings of $2.23 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $2.62. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Simon Property Group’s Q4 2020 earnings at $2.37 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $9.50 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $9.54 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $9.60 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $9.67 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $9.78 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on SPG. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $99.00 price objective on shares of Simon Property Group in a research report on Friday, June 12th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Simon Property Group from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. TheStreet upgraded Simon Property Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Simon Property Group from $145.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Simon Property Group in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. They set a “hold” rating and a $65.00 price objective on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $90.78.

NYSE:SPG opened at $69.98 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.89, a quick ratio of 3.91 and a current ratio of 3.91. Simon Property Group has a fifty-two week low of $42.25 and a fifty-two week high of $158.40. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $67.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $63.36. The firm has a market cap of $22.43 billion, a PE ratio of 12.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.33.

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.13 billion. Simon Property Group had a return on equity of 65.60% and a net margin of 32.88%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 24.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.60 EPS.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPG. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its stake in shares of Simon Property Group by 211.0% in the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 423 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 287 shares during the last quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. bought a new stake in Simon Property Group in the first quarter worth $30,000. Demars Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Simon Property Group in the second quarter worth $30,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. grew its stake in shares of Simon Property Group by 474.7% in the second quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 413 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Smithfield Trust Co. increased its holdings in shares of Simon Property Group by 48.6% during the second quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 618 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.72% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 9th will be paid a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.43%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 8th. Simon Property Group’s dividend payout ratio is 43.19%.

Simon is a global leader in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations and an S&P 100 company (Simon Property Group, NYSE:SPG). Our properties across North America, Europe and Asia provide community gathering places for millions of people every day and generate billions in annual sales.

