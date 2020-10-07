Q3 2020 EPS Estimates for TTM Technologies, Inc. Raised by Analyst (NASDAQ:TTMI)

TTM Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTMI) – Equities researchers at B.Riley Securit lifted their Q3 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of TTM Technologies in a report released on Monday, October 5th. B.Riley Securit analyst M. Crawford now anticipates that the technology company will post earnings per share of $0.04 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.02. B.Riley Securit also issued estimates for TTM Technologies’ Q3 2021 earnings at $0.16 EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at $0.17 EPS.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Craig Hallum began coverage on shares of TTM Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. SunTrust Banks upped their target price on shares of TTM Technologies from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. BidaskClub lowered TTM Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of TTM Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upgraded TTM Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.50.

TTM Technologies stock opened at $11.87 on Wednesday. TTM Technologies has a 52-week low of $8.06 and a 52-week high of $16.25. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $11.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.27. The firm has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.57 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.56.

TTM Technologies (NASDAQ:TTMI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The technology company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $570.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $536.88 million. TTM Technologies had a return on equity of 3.60% and a net margin of 9.30%. TTM Technologies’s quarterly revenue was down 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.20 EPS.

In related news, SVP Anthony J. Princiotta sold 6,564 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.89, for a total value of $78,045.96. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 14,865 shares in the company, valued at approximately $176,744.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 6.85% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its stake in shares of TTM Technologies by 78.4% in the second quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 38,901 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $461,000 after buying an additional 17,100 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its position in shares of TTM Technologies by 30.5% during the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 41,920 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $497,000 after acquiring an additional 9,800 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of TTM Technologies by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 749,380 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,887,000 after buying an additional 5,041 shares during the last quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in TTM Technologies by 4.9% during the second quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. now owns 753,255 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,934,000 after acquiring an additional 34,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in TTM Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at $168,000.

About TTM Technologies

TTM Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures printed circuit boards (PCBs) worldwide. It operates through two segments, PCB and E-M Solutions. The company offers a range of PCBs and electro-mechanical solutions, including conventional PCBs, high density interconnect PCBs, flexible PCBs, rigid-flex PCBs, custom assemblies and system integration products, and IC substrates.

