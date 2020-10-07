Q3 2020 EPS Estimates for Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH) Boosted by Analyst

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH) – Equities research analysts at SVB Leerink upped their Q3 2020 earnings per share estimates for Zimmer Biomet in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, October 5th. SVB Leerink analyst R. Newitter now expects that the medical equipment provider will post earnings of $1.01 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.78. SVB Leerink currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $160.00 price target on the stock.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on ZBH. Morgan Stanley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a research note on Tuesday, August 18th. Argus raised their target price on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $145.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Friday, September 4th. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating and a $162.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $139.00 price target on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $152.09.

Shares of ZBH stock opened at $141.08 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $29.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 881.81, a P/E/G ratio of 4.31 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $138.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $124.68. Zimmer Biomet has a fifty-two week low of $74.37 and a fifty-two week high of $161.11.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.72) by $0.77. Zimmer Biomet had a return on equity of 10.07% and a net margin of 0.52%. The company had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $922.16 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.93 earnings per share. Zimmer Biomet’s quarterly revenue was down 38.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 29th. Zimmer Biomet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.20%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of ZBH. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. raised its position in Zimmer Biomet by 53.5% during the 2nd quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 241 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 94.2% during the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 270 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Cedar Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet during the second quarter worth approximately $36,000. Ancora Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 39.4% during the second quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 354 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton purchased a new stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet during the second quarter worth approximately $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.17% of the company’s stock.

About Zimmer Biomet

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets musculoskeletal healthcare products and solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in four segments: Spine, less Asia Pacific; Office Based Technologies; Craniomaxillofacial and Thoracic; and Dental.

