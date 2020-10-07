Q3 2021 Earnings Forecast for Snowflake Inc. Issued By Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:SNOW)

Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for Snowflake in a report issued on Wednesday, September 30th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst B. Thill anticipates that the company will earn ($0.26) per share for the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Hold” rating and a $250.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Snowflake’s Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.17) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($0.99) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.25) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.16) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.24) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.20) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.85) EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at ($0.25) EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.13) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($0.82) EPS.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Snowflake in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $270.00 price target on the stock. Summit Insights began coverage on Snowflake in a research report on Monday, September 21st. They issued a “sell” rating and a $175.00 price target on the stock.

NYSE:SNOW opened at $245.10 on Monday. Snowflake has a 12-month low of $208.55 and a 12-month high of $319.00.

In other news, major shareholder Brad Gerstner purchased 420,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 18th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $120.00 per share, for a total transaction of $50,400,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Snowflake stock. Tsfg LLC bought a new stake in Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $80,000.

Snowflake Inc provides cloud-based data platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data. Its platform is used by various organizations of various sizes in a range of industries.

