Q4 2020 Earnings Estimate for ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) Issued By KeyCorp

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) – KeyCorp cut their Q4 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for ConocoPhillips in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, September 30th. KeyCorp analyst L. Mariani now expects that the energy producer will earn $0.16 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.24. KeyCorp has a “Overweight” rating and a $46.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for ConocoPhillips’ Q1 2021 earnings at $0.49 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.69 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.93 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.05 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $3.16 EPS.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The energy producer reported ($0.92) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.58) by ($0.34). ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 3.72% and a net margin of 8.49%. The business had revenue of $4.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.19 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.01 earnings per share.

COP has been the subject of a number of other reports. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $50.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 28th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating on shares of ConocoPhillips in a research report on Monday, July 6th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $40.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 21st. Cfra cut shares of ConocoPhillips to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of ConocoPhillips in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $52.00 price objective for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. ConocoPhillips currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.25.

Shares of ConocoPhillips stock opened at $33.30 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $35.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.26. The company has a current ratio of 2.69, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. ConocoPhillips has a twelve month low of $20.84 and a twelve month high of $67.13. The stock has a market cap of $35.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.40 and a beta of 1.68.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC acquired a new stake in ConocoPhillips during the second quarter worth about $308,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in ConocoPhillips by 0.4% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 8,820,664 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $370,644,000 after acquiring an additional 31,946 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its stake in ConocoPhillips by 7.6% during the second quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 82,069 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $3,447,000 after acquiring an additional 5,779 shares during the period. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in ConocoPhillips by 2,105.6% during the second quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 794 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 758 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in ConocoPhillips by 21.3% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,190,110 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $50,007,000 after acquiring an additional 209,260 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.02% of the company’s stock.

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. The company primarily engages in the conventional and tight oil reservoirs, shale gas, heavy oil, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations.

