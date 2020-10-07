Q4 2020 EPS Estimates for DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA) Boosted by Truist Securiti

DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA) – Equities research analysts at Truist Securiti raised their Q4 2020 earnings estimates for shares of DaVita in a note issued to investors on Thursday, October 1st. Truist Securiti analyst D. Macdonald now expects that the company will post earnings of $1.54 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.47.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine raised DaVita from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised DaVita from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, August 3rd. SunTrust Banks upped their price target on DaVita from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Raymond James reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of DaVita in a report on Tuesday, September 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $77.83.

NYSE DVA opened at $85.31 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.46, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.18. DaVita has a twelve month low of $54.08 and a twelve month high of $92.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.38. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $86.49 and a 200 day moving average of $80.98.

DaVita (NYSE:DVA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $1.95 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by $0.65. The firm had revenue of $2.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.91 billion. DaVita had a return on equity of 40.78% and a net margin of 7.20%.

In other news, Director John M. Nehra bought 3,000 shares of DaVita stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $84.60 per share, with a total value of $253,800.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $253,800. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Leanne M. Zumwalt sold 3,772 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.03, for a total value of $332,049.16. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 51,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,493,843.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 204,350 shares of company stock valued at $17,982,347 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of DVA. Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DaVita in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of DaVita by 265.4% in the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 414 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of DaVita by 257.7% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 469 shares during the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its holdings in shares of DaVita by 16.0% in the second quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 1,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in shares of DaVita by 122.1% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 629 shares during the last quarter. 91.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DaVita Company Profile

DaVita Inc provides kidney dialysis services for patients suffering from chronic kidney failure or end stage renal disease (ESRD). The company operates kidney dialysis centers and provides related lab services in outpatient dialysis centers. It also provides outpatient, hospital inpatient, and home-based hemodialysis services; owns clinical laboratories that provide routine laboratory tests for dialysis and other physician-prescribed laboratory tests for ESRD patients; and management and administrative services to outpatient dialysis centers.

