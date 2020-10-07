Q4 2020 EPS Estimates for Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK) Increased by Analyst

Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK) – Analysts at Truist Securiti boosted their Q4 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Mohawk Industries in a research report issued on Friday, October 2nd. Truist Securiti analyst K. Hughes now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $2.48 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $2.25.

Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.46. The firm had revenue of $2.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.87 billion. Mohawk Industries had a net margin of 5.20% and a return on equity of 6.40%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 21.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.89 earnings per share.

MHK has been the topic of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Mohawk Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $88.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Mohawk Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. SunTrust Banks increased their price objective on shares of Mohawk Industries from $115.00 to $119.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. Northcoast Research raised shares of Mohawk Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, September 17th. Finally, Loop Capital increased their target price on shares of Mohawk Industries from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 10th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $102.20.

Shares of Mohawk Industries stock opened at $104.91 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.68, a PEG ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Mohawk Industries has a 12-month low of $56.62 and a 12-month high of $153.05. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $95.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $87.93.

In related news, insider Cock Paul F. De sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.47, for a total value of $135,705.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 21,675 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,960,937.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 18.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MHK. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton bought a new position in Mohawk Industries during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its holdings in Mohawk Industries by 510.1% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 421 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 352 shares during the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC raised its holdings in Mohawk Industries by 492.3% during the 2nd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 385 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Mohawk Industries during the 1st quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Mohawk Industries by 1,143.2% during the 2nd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 6,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 5,716 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.58% of the company’s stock.

About Mohawk Industries

Mohawk Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, distributes, and markets flooring products for remodeling and new constructions of residential and commercial spaces worldwide. It operates through three segments: Global Ceramic, Flooring North America (Flooring NA), and Flooring Rest of the World (Flooring ROW).

