Q4 2020 EPS Estimates for Soleno Therapeutics Inc Boosted by Analyst (NASDAQ:SLNO)

Soleno Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:SLNO) – Oppenheimer boosted their Q4 2020 earnings per share estimates for Soleno Therapeutics in a research note issued on Thursday, October 1st. Oppenheimer analyst L. Gershell now expects that the company will earn $0.04 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of ($0.04).

Get Soleno Therapeutics alerts:

Soleno Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SLNO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.05.

SLNO has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Guggenheim began coverage on Soleno Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $8.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Soleno Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.25 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 20th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.65.

Shares of Soleno Therapeutics stock opened at $1.97 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $2.00 and a 200 day moving average of $2.38. The company has a market cap of $156.80 million, a PE ratio of -3.18 and a beta of 0.56. Soleno Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $1.18 and a 52 week high of $4.39.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SLNO. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Soleno Therapeutics by 25.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 85,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,000 after purchasing an additional 17,281 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of Soleno Therapeutics in the second quarter worth about $46,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Soleno Therapeutics in the second quarter worth about $117,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Soleno Therapeutics by 146.3% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 140,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $333,000 after buying an additional 83,266 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Soleno Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth about $153,000. 54.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Soleno Therapeutics Company Profile

Soleno Therapeutics, Inc focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics for the treatment of rare diseases. Its lead candidate is diazoxide choline controlled-release, a tablet that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of Prader-Willi Syndrome. The company was formerly known as Capnia, Inc and changed its name to Soleno Therapeutics, Inc in May 2017.

Recommended Story: Why is the LIBOR significant?

Receive News & Ratings for Soleno Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Soleno Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.