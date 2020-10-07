Q4 2021 Earnings Forecast for Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. Issued By Wedbush (NASDAQ:BBBY)

Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ:BBBY) – Investment analysts at Wedbush lifted their Q4 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Bed Bath & Beyond in a report issued on Friday, October 2nd. Wedbush analyst S. Basham now expects that the retailer will post earnings per share of $0.57 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.51. Wedbush has a “Outperform” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Bed Bath & Beyond’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.90 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $1.84 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.96 EPS.

Get Bed Bath & Beyond alerts:

Bed Bath & Beyond (NASDAQ:BBBY) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 6th. The retailer reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.67. The company had revenue of $2.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.62 billion. Bed Bath & Beyond had a negative return on equity of 10.67% and a negative net margin of 1.91%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.34 earnings per share.

BBBY has been the topic of several other reports. BidaskClub raised Bed Bath & Beyond from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Bed Bath & Beyond from $10.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. ValuEngine downgraded Bed Bath & Beyond from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Raymond James increased their price target on Bed Bath & Beyond from $16.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. Finally, Guggenheim reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Bed Bath & Beyond in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Bed Bath & Beyond has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.88.

NASDAQ:BBBY opened at $19.97 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The company has a market capitalization of $2.52 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.05 and a beta of 2.37. Bed Bath & Beyond has a 12 month low of $3.43 and a 12 month high of $22.12. The business’s 50-day moving average is $13.34 and its 200 day moving average is $9.20.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BBBY. Glenmede Trust Co. NA lifted its stake in Bed Bath & Beyond by 562.4% in the 2nd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 2,590 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 2,199 shares in the last quarter. Parametrica Management Ltd purchased a new position in Bed Bath & Beyond in the 1st quarter valued at about $52,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in Bed Bath & Beyond by 60.2% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,150 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 2,311 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in Bed Bath & Beyond by 508.5% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 23,950 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $101,000 after buying an additional 20,014 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new position in Bed Bath & Beyond in the 2nd quarter valued at about $106,000.

In other Bed Bath & Beyond news, Director Ann Yerger bought 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $8.29 per share, for a total transaction of $49,740.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $144,005.59. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Sue Gove bought 34,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $7.89 per share, for a total transaction of $268,260.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 42,342 shares in the company, valued at $334,078.38. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Bed Bath & Beyond

Bed Bath & Beyond Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a chain of retail stores. It sells a range of domestics merchandise, including bed linens and related items, bath items, and kitchen textiles; and home furnishings, such as kitchen and tabletop items, fine tabletop, basic housewares, general home furnishings, consumables, and various juvenile products.

Recommended Story: Market Capitalization in the Stock Market



Receive News & Ratings for Bed Bath & Beyond Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bed Bath & Beyond and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.