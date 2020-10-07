Quaker Chemical (NYSE:KWR) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Buy

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Quaker Chemical (NYSE:KWR) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $205.00 target price on the specialty chemicals company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Quaker Chemical Corporation develops, produces and markets a range of formulated chemical specialty products for various heavy industrial and manufacturing applications and, in addition, offers and markets chemical management services (CMS). The Company operates in three segments: Metalworking process chemicals, Coatings and Other chemical products. The Metalworking process chemicals segment includes industrial process fluids for various heavy industrial and manufacturing applications. Coatings segment includes temporary and permanent coatings for metal and concrete products and chemical milling maskants. “

KWR stock opened at $186.88 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.33 billion, a P/E ratio of -94.86 and a beta of 1.40. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $187.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $172.00. The company has a quick ratio of 2.39, a current ratio of 3.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. Quaker Chemical has a 52 week low of $108.14 and a 52 week high of $208.26.

Quaker Chemical (NYSE:KWR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $286.04 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $291.60 million. Quaker Chemical had a negative net margin of 2.46% and a positive return on equity of 6.45%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.56 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Quaker Chemical will post 3.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.395 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 15th. This represents a $1.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.85%. This is a boost from Quaker Chemical’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. Quaker Chemical’s payout ratio is currently 26.42%.

In related news, SVP L Wilbert Platzer sold 5,554 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.48, for a total transaction of $1,091,249.92. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 3,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $784,151.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Joseph A. Berquist sold 3,848 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.02, for a total transaction of $777,372.96. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,970,300.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 24,221 shares of company stock valued at $4,817,484 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Quaker Chemical in the first quarter worth about $1,209,000. FDx Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Quaker Chemical during the first quarter worth $145,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Quaker Chemical by 0.8% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 99,022 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $18,384,000 after acquiring an additional 813 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Quaker Chemical by 1.4% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 53,467 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $6,752,000 after acquiring an additional 760 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. acquired a new position in Quaker Chemical during the second quarter worth $1,078,000. Institutional investors own 86.02% of the company’s stock.

About Quaker Chemical

Quaker Chemical Corporation develops, produces, and markets various formulated chemical specialty products for a range of heavy industrial and manufacturing applications in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia/Pacific, and South America. The company's products include rolling lubricants used by manufacturers of steel in the hot and cold rolling of steel, and aluminum in the hot rolling of aluminum; machining and grinding compounds for use in cutting, shaping, and grinding metal parts; hydraulic fluids for steel, metalworking, and other customers to operate hydraulic equipment; corrosion preventives to protect metals during manufacture, storage, and shipment; and specialty greases used in automotive and aerospace production processes, steel manufacturing, and various other applications.

