QUALCOMM, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCOM) Shares Bought by Fulton Bank N. A.

Fulton Bank N. A. raised its position in QUALCOMM, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 9.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,404 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 753 shares during the quarter. Fulton Bank N. A.’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $989,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hexavest Inc. raised its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 109.6% in the 2nd quarter. Hexavest Inc. now owns 327 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the period. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of QUALCOMM in the 2nd quarter worth about $46,000. S.A. Mason LLC raised its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 70.4% in the 2nd quarter. S.A. Mason LLC now owns 605 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Tarbox Family Office Inc. raised its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 35.7% in the 2nd quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 616 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the period. Finally, Modus Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of QUALCOMM in the 2nd quarter worth about $57,000. Institutional investors own 74.79% of the company’s stock.

In other QUALCOMM news, EVP Donald J. Rosenberg sold 10,720 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.27, for a total transaction of $1,267,854.40. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 9,292 shares in the company, valued at $1,098,964.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Steven M. Mollenkopf sold 219,131 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.66, for a total transaction of $20,523,809.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 242,321 shares of company stock valued at $23,191,042. 0.12% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on QCOM shares. Cowen raised their price objective on QUALCOMM from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $105.00 target price (up previously from $91.00) on shares of QUALCOMM in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded QUALCOMM from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $140.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, September 25th. BidaskClub upgraded QUALCOMM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. Finally, Bank of America increased their target price on QUALCOMM from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $118.64.

Shares of NASDAQ:QCOM opened at $119.54 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.67. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $114.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $92.06. The firm has a market cap of $134.87 billion, a PE ratio of 50.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.36. QUALCOMM, Inc. has a 12-month low of $58.00 and a 12-month high of $123.93.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The wireless technology company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.15. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 13.72% and a return on equity of 78.39%. The firm had revenue of $4.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.80 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.80 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that QUALCOMM, Inc. will post 3.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 2nd. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.18%. QUALCOMM’s payout ratio is 91.55%.

QUALCOMM Profile

QUALCOMM Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and markets digital communication products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on code division multiple access (CDMA), orthogonal frequency division multiple access, and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

