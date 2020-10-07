Quarterhill Inc. Buys 18,900 Shares of Quarterhill Inc (TSE:QTRH) Stock

Quarterhill Inc (TSE:QTRH) insider Quarterhill Inc. purchased 18,900 shares of Quarterhill stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$1.84 per share, with a total value of C$34,776.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 190,700 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$350,888.

Quarterhill Inc. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, September 30th, Quarterhill Inc. purchased 40,000 shares of Quarterhill stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$1.80 per share, with a total value of C$72,000.00.

On Monday, September 28th, Quarterhill Inc. purchased 31,800 shares of Quarterhill stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$1.81 per share, with a total value of C$57,558.00.

On Friday, September 25th, Quarterhill Inc. purchased 31,100 shares of Quarterhill stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$1.78 per share, with a total value of C$55,445.08.

On Wednesday, September 23rd, Quarterhill Inc. purchased 30,700 shares of Quarterhill stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$1.83 per share, with a total value of C$56,263.89.

On Monday, September 21st, Quarterhill Inc. bought 3,000 shares of Quarterhill stock. The stock was bought at an average price of C$1.84 per share, with a total value of C$5,514.90.

On Friday, September 18th, Quarterhill Inc. bought 50,000 shares of Quarterhill stock. The stock was bought at an average price of C$1.84 per share, with a total value of C$91,815.00.

On Wednesday, September 16th, Quarterhill Inc. bought 39,500 shares of Quarterhill stock. The stock was bought at an average price of C$1.84 per share, with a total value of C$72,680.00.

On Monday, September 14th, Quarterhill Inc. bought 22,500 shares of Quarterhill stock. The stock was bought at an average price of C$1.83 per share, with a total value of C$41,085.00.

On Thursday, September 10th, Quarterhill Inc. bought 38,000 shares of Quarterhill stock. The stock was bought at an average price of C$1.84 per share, with a total value of C$69,836.40.

On Tuesday, September 8th, Quarterhill Inc. bought 42,600 shares of Quarterhill stock. The stock was bought at an average price of C$1.81 per share, with a total value of C$77,208.24.

Shares of QTRH opened at C$1.84 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$1.83 and its 200-day moving average is C$1.85. Quarterhill Inc has a 12 month low of C$1.30 and a 12 month high of C$2.29. The firm has a market cap of $213.77 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.85. The company has a quick ratio of 6.32, a current ratio of 6.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.91.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.0125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 10th. This represents a $0.05 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.72%. Quarterhill’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.03%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on QTRH. CIBC increased their target price on shares of Quarterhill from C$3.47 to C$4.00 in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Cormark cut their target price on shares of Quarterhill from C$3.00 to C$2.75 in a research report on Friday, August 7th.

Quarterhill Company Profile

Quarterhill Inc focuses on acquisition and management of technology companies that provides products and services worldwide. Its Technology segment licenses patent technologies to approximately 355 companies. Its patent portfolios include patents relating to 3D television, phased loop semiconductor, semiconductor manufacturing and packaging, medical stent, intelligent personal assistant, streaming video, semiconductor clocking, LED lighting, smart meter monitoring, non-volatile flash memory and other memory, building automation, enhanced image processing, computer gaming, and various other technologies; automotive headlight assemblies, microcontrollers applicable to safety-critical aerospace, and CMOS image sensors; and medical, industrial, and automotive applications.

