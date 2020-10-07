Randall Cook Sells 9,320 Shares of BlackBerry Limited (NYSE:BB) Stock

BlackBerry Limited (NYSE:BB) insider Randall Cook sold 9,320 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.42, for a total transaction of $41,194.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Randall Cook also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, September 25th, Randall Cook sold 6,041 shares of BlackBerry stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.68, for a total transaction of $28,271.88.

NYSE:BB opened at $4.55 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $4.86 and a 200-day moving average of $4.59. The company has a market capitalization of $2.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.45 and a beta of 1.51. BlackBerry Limited has a 52 week low of $2.70 and a 52 week high of $6.89.

BlackBerry (NYSE:BB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 24th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.09. BlackBerry had a negative net margin of 72.19% and a positive return on equity of 3.91%. The company had revenue of $259.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $239.74 million. BlackBerry’s revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that BlackBerry Limited will post -0.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in BlackBerry by 141.2% during the 1st quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 6,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 3,755 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in BlackBerry by 144.3% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 6,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 4,040 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in BlackBerry during the 2nd quarter valued at about $48,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new position in BlackBerry during the 1st quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new position in BlackBerry during the 1st quarter valued at about $56,000. 46.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on BB. ValuEngine lowered shares of BlackBerry from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of BlackBerry from $5.00 to $5.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 12th. Pi Financial restated a “neutral” rating on shares of BlackBerry in a research report on Monday, June 22nd. Raymond James set a $7.50 price target on shares of BlackBerry and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. Finally, Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of BlackBerry from $4.50 to $5.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.80.

BlackBerry Company Profile

BlackBerry Limited provides intelligent security software and services to enterprises and governments worldwide. The company leverages artificial intelligence and machine learning to deliver solutions in the areas of cybersecurity; safety and data privacy; and endpoint security management, encryption, and embedded systems.

