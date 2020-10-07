Rapid7, Inc. (NASDAQ:RPD) Director Thomas E. Schodorf Sells 250 Shares of Stock

Rapid7, Inc. (NASDAQ:RPD) Director Thomas E. Schodorf sold 250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.95, for a total transaction of $14,987.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 27,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,641,131.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ RPD opened at $61.74 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.94. Rapid7, Inc. has a 12 month low of $31.34 and a 12 month high of $67.76. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $61.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $52.24. The stock has a market cap of $3.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -42.29 and a beta of 1.13.

Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The technology company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.02. Rapid7 had a negative net margin of 19.87% and a negative return on equity of 60.46%. The business had revenue of $98.91 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $95.06 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.02 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 25.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Rapid7, Inc. will post -1.34 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on RPD. Monness Crespi & Hardt lifted their price objective on shares of Rapid7 from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 target price on shares of Rapid7 in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Rapid7 in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Rapid7 from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Rapid7 from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.77.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Private Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in Rapid7 by 15.7% in the 2nd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,440 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Pitcairn Co. increased its holdings in Rapid7 by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 5,550 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $284,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in Rapid7 by 9.6% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,404 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $174,000 after acquiring an additional 298 shares in the last quarter. Red Spruce Capital LLC increased its holdings in Rapid7 by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Red Spruce Capital LLC now owns 22,253 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,135,000 after acquiring an additional 345 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brinker Capital Inc. increased its holdings in Rapid7 by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 24,335 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,242,000 after acquiring an additional 386 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.17% of the company’s stock.

Rapid7 Company Profile

Rapid7, Inc provides cyber security solutions. The company offers a cloud-native insight platform that enable customers to create and manage analytics-driven cyber security risk management programs. Its platform include vulnerability management solutions comprising InsightVM that is designed to provide a way to collect vulnerability data, prioritize risk, and automate remediation; InsightIDR, an incident detection and response solution; InsightAppSec provides application security testing that analyzes web applications for security vulnerabilities; and InsightConnect, a SOAR solution that is used by security professionals.

