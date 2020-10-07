Recent Research Analysts’ Ratings Changes for First Commonwealth Financial (FCF)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of First Commonwealth Financial (NYSE: FCF) recently:

10/5/2020 – First Commonwealth Financial was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “First Commonwealth Financial Corporation is registered as a bank holding company under the Bank Holding Company Act of 1956, as amended. The Corporation operates two chartered banks, First Commonwealth Bank and Southwest Bank. Personal financial planning and other financial services and insurance products are also provided through First Commonwealth Trust Company and First Commonwealth Insurance Agency. The Corporation also operates through Commonwealth Systems Corporation, a data processing subsidiary. “

9/29/2020 – First Commonwealth Financial was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $8.75 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “First Commonwealth Financial Corporation is registered as a bank holding company under the Bank Holding Company Act of 1956, as amended. The Corporation operates two chartered banks, First Commonwealth Bank and Southwest Bank. Personal financial planning and other financial services and insurance products are also provided through First Commonwealth Trust Company and First Commonwealth Insurance Agency. The Corporation also operates through Commonwealth Systems Corporation, a data processing subsidiary. “

9/28/2020 – First Commonwealth Financial had its price target lowered by analysts at Piper Sandler from $10.00 to $9.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

9/24/2020 – First Commonwealth Financial is now covered by analysts at Boenning Scattergood. They set an “outperform” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock.

9/10/2020 – First Commonwealth Financial had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Raymond James.

8/18/2020 – First Commonwealth Financial was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “First Commonwealth Financial Corporation is registered as a bank holding company under the Bank Holding Company Act of 1956, as amended. The Corporation operates two chartered banks, First Commonwealth Bank and Southwest Bank. Personal financial planning and other financial services and insurance products are also provided through First Commonwealth Trust Company and First Commonwealth Insurance Agency. The Corporation also operates through Commonwealth Systems Corporation, a data processing subsidiary. “

Shares of First Commonwealth Financial stock opened at $8.41 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.23. First Commonwealth Financial has a 12-month low of $6.77 and a 12-month high of $14.93. The company has a market capitalization of $825.30 million, a P/E ratio of 10.13 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

First Commonwealth Financial (NYSE:FCF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The bank reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.15. First Commonwealth Financial had a return on equity of 8.02% and a net margin of 20.32%. The business had revenue of $88.86 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $87.56 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.28 earnings per share. First Commonwealth Financial’s revenue was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that First Commonwealth Financial will post 0.74 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in First Commonwealth Financial during the second quarter worth $30,000. AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new position in First Commonwealth Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at $108,000. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. bought a new position in First Commonwealth Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at $109,000. S&T Bank PA bought a new position in First Commonwealth Financial in the 1st quarter valued at $121,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in First Commonwealth Financial in the 1st quarter valued at $129,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.74% of the company’s stock.

First Commonwealth Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides consumer and commercial banking services to individuals, and small and mid-sized businesses in the United States. Its consumer services include personal checking accounts, interest-earning checking accounts, savings accounts, insured money market accounts, debit cards, investment certificates, fixed and variable rate certificates of deposit, mortgage loans, secured and unsecured installment loans, construction and real estate loans, safe deposit facilities, credit cards, credit lines with overdraft checking protection, IRA accounts, and automated teller machine (ATM) services, as well as Internet, mobile, and telephone banking services.

