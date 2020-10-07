Reckitt Benckiser Group plc (RB.L) (LON:RB) Rating Reiterated by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Reckitt Benckiser Group plc (RB.L) (LON:RB)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a note issued to investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

RB has been the topic of several other reports. Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 7,355 ($96.11) target price on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group plc (RB.L) in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. HSBC reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 8,300 ($108.45) price target on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group plc (RB.L) in a report on Monday, July 20th. Deutsche Bank reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 8,150 ($106.49) price target on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group plc (RB.L) in a report on Thursday, September 3rd. DZ Bank raised their price target on Reckitt Benckiser Group plc (RB.L) from GBX 7,800 ($101.92) to GBX 8,750 ($114.33) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 9,200 ($120.21) price target on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group plc (RB.L) in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 7,661.39 ($100.11).

Shares of RB opened at GBX 7,672 ($100.25) on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 7,501 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 7,103.86. Reckitt Benckiser Group plc has a 12-month low of GBX 5,130 ($67.03) and a 12-month high of GBX 8,191.30 ($107.03). The stock has a market capitalization of $54.58 billion and a PE ratio of -20.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 127.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.61.

Reckitt Benckiser Group plc (RB.L) Company Profile

Reckitt Benckiser Group plc manufactures, markets, and sells health, hygiene, and home products. The company offers acne treatment creams, facial washes, and cleansing pads; disinfection, hygiene, and first aid products; condoms, sex toys, and lubricants; heartburn and indigestion solutions; and cough and chest congestion, multi-symptom, and sinus remedies for adults and children under the Clearasil, Dettol, Durex, Gaviscon, and Mucinex brands.

