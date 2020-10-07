Redfin Corp (NASDAQ:RDFN) CTO Bridget Frey Sells 5,000 Shares of Stock

Redfin Corp (NASDAQ:RDFN) CTO Bridget Frey sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.29, for a total value of $251,450.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 110,877 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,576,004.33. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Bridget Frey also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, September 8th, Bridget Frey sold 14,980 shares of Redfin stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.12, for a total value of $645,937.60.

Shares of NASDAQ RDFN opened at $53.01 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 4.21 and a quick ratio of 4.14. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $47.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.21. Redfin Corp has a one year low of $9.63 and a one year high of $55.43. The firm has a market cap of $5.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -72.62 and a beta of 1.96.

Redfin (NASDAQ:RDFN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by $0.16. Redfin had a negative return on equity of 20.93% and a negative net margin of 7.73%. The firm had revenue of $213.67 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $186.78 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Redfin Corp will post -0.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. BidaskClub upgraded Redfin from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. 140166 cut Redfin from a “neutral” rating to a “negative” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $24.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BofA Securities cut Redfin from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, July 13th. Truist boosted their target price on Redfin from $50.00 to $58.00 in a report on Monday, September 14th. Finally, Compass Point lowered Redfin from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $36.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.18.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of RDFN. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its holdings in Redfin by 142.2% in the 1st quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 4,130,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,690,000 after buying an additional 2,424,806 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Redfin by 13.1% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,995,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $502,729,000 after acquiring an additional 1,390,802 shares during the period. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC lifted its position in shares of Redfin by 125.6% during the 1st quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 2,305,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,546,000 after acquiring an additional 1,283,300 shares during the period. Atom Investors LP bought a new stake in shares of Redfin during the 2nd quarter valued at $9,292,000. Finally, Archon Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Redfin during the 1st quarter valued at $2,555,000. 89.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Redfin Company Profile

Redfin Corporation operates as a real estate brokerage company in the United States. The company operates an online real estate marketplace and provides real estate services, including assisting individuals in purchase or sell their residential property. It also provides title and settlement services; originates and sells mortgages; and buys and sells residential properties.

