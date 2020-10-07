Regions Financial (NYSE:RF) PT Raised to $13.00

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF) had its price target upped by Morgan Stanley from $12.00 to $13.00 in a report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the bank’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 4.92% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also commented on RF. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on shares of Regions Financial in a report on Monday, July 20th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Regions Financial in a report on Friday, July 31st. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Truist upgraded Regions Financial to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 17th. ValuEngine upgraded Regions Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their target price on Regions Financial from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.18.

Get Regions Financial alerts:

Shares of RF opened at $12.39 on Monday. Regions Financial has a 12 month low of $6.94 and a 12 month high of $17.54. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $11.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm has a market cap of $11.90 billion, a PE ratio of 18.77, a P/E/G ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 1.64.

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 17th. The bank reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.32). Regions Financial had a net margin of 11.32% and a return on equity of 5.10%. The business had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.45 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.37 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Regions Financial will post 0.54 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fulton Bank N. A. grew its position in shares of Regions Financial by 15.3% during the 3rd quarter. Fulton Bank N. A. now owns 86,068 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $993,000 after acquiring an additional 11,445 shares during the period. Two Sigma Securities LLC grew its position in shares of Regions Financial by 594.5% during the 2nd quarter. Two Sigma Securities LLC now owns 31,446 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $350,000 after acquiring an additional 26,918 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Regions Financial by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,770,199 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $19,685,000 after acquiring an additional 123,199 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Regions Financial by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 489,540 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,444,000 after buying an additional 15,342 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its stake in Regions Financial by 22.9% in the 2nd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 161,543 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,795,000 after buying an additional 30,114 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.35% of the company’s stock.

About Regions Financial

Regions Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides banking and bank-related services to individual and corporate customers. It operates through three segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management. The Corporate Bank segment offers commercial banking services, such as commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, and investor real estate lending; equipment lease financing; deposit products; and securities underwriting and placement, loan syndication and placement, foreign exchange, derivatives, merger and acquisition, and other advisory services.

Recommended Story: Market Capitalization in the Stock Market



Receive News & Ratings for Regions Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regions Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.