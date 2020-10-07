Renaissance Capital Upgrades IMPALA PLATINUM/S (OTCMKTS:IMPUY) to Hold

IMPALA PLATINUM/S (OTCMKTS:IMPUY) was upgraded by research analysts at Renaissance Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded IMPALA PLATINUM/S from a “strong sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 30th.

IMPUY opened at $8.61 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $6.88 billion, a PE ratio of 7.00, a PEG ratio of 0.10 and a beta of 1.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 3.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The business has a 50 day moving average of $9.37 and a 200-day moving average of $7.43. IMPALA PLATINUM/S has a 52 week low of $2.73 and a 52 week high of $11.43.

IMPALA PLATINUM/S Company Profile

Impala Platinum Holdings Limited engages in mining, processing, refining, and marketing platinum and associated platinum group metals (PGMs) in South Africa and Zimbabwe. It operates through Mining Operations, Refining Services, Chrome Processing, and Other segments. The company produces platinum, palladium, and rhodium, as well as nickel.

