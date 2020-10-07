Rentokil Initial (OTCMKTS:RTOKY) Stock Rating Lowered by Goldman Sachs Group

Rentokil Initial (OTCMKTS:RTOKY) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Goldman Sachs Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

RTOKY has been the subject of a number of other reports. Deutsche Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of Rentokil Initial in a report on Friday, July 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Rentokil Initial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Rentokil Initial from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 22nd. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Rentokil Initial in a report on Thursday, August 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Rentokil Initial in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS RTOKY opened at $33.82 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. Rentokil Initial has a one year low of $17.93 and a one year high of $37.53. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $35.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.51 billion, a PE ratio of 36.76 and a beta of 0.89.

About Rentokil Initial

Rentokil Initial plc, through its subsidiaries, provides route-based services in North America, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Asia, the Pacific, and internationally. It offers a range of pest control services from rodents to flying and crawling insects, as well as to other forms of wildlife management for commercial and residential customers.

